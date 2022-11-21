By Efosa Taiwo

Gareth Bale has confirmed his readiness for Monday’s clash between Wales and the United States.

This will be the first World Cup match for Wales since Pelé scored to give Brazil a 1-0 win in the 1958 quarterfinals.

The current Wales team is considered a golden generation and have been racking up stunning records.

They reached the 2016 European Championship semifinals before losing to eventual champion Portugal and qualified for last year’s pandemic-delayed Euro 2020, where it lost to Denmark in the round of 16.

“It’s probably the biggest honour we could have for our country, qualifying for a World Cup, something we haven’t done in 64 years,” said Bale.

“It’s history in our country. Schools are going to stop to watch our games [the second group game against Iran kicks off at 10:00 GMT]. Kids are going to miss school, fortunately for them.

“It’s a massive piece of history in our country and something we have all wanted for a long time.

“We have the support of the nation back home, no matter what happens, as long as we give 100% our country will love us for that.”

Wales and the USA are joined in Group B by England and Iran, who play earlier on Monday.

