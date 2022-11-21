By Efosa Taiwo



The Three Lions of England got their campaign off to a flying start as they pummeled Iran 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Monday.

Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock after 35 minutes of resolute play from Iran.

The teenager connected to a Luke Shaw’s cross to head home, giving England an all-important lead.

Arsenal’s whizkid Bukayo Saka then registered his name on the scoresheet for the Three Lions with his first goal at the World Cup off a cross from skipper Harry Kane.

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling then made it three before the halftime whistle as England went to the dugout with a comfortable 3 goal lead.

The rampage continued in the second half with Bukayo Saka grabbing his brace on the day in the 61st minute with a clever finish after a deft run into the box.

Iran then pulled a goal back to bring the crowd in the stadium back to life as a poor defending from England gave Mehdi Taremi leeway to power home a shot past Jordan Pickford in goal for England.

Substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish then added to the misery with sublime finish to douse any hope of comeback for the Iranians.

Iran, however, got a late penalty after a VAR review, and Taremi stepped up to beat Pickford for the second time in the game to reduce the deficit for Iran.

England now sit on top of Group B with three points and will take on USA in their next fixture with Iran to face Wales.

