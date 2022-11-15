By Efosa Taiwo

After an early exit at the last three editions of the World Cup, Serbia will have another chance to better their FIFA World Cup record when proceedings begin in Qatar.

They qualified for the Mundial on an impressive note as they finished top in Group A against Portugal, Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan. They defeated Portugal away in the last game – in which they dominated throughout – thanks to a 90th minute goal from Mitrovic to secure top position in group, finishing three points ahead of their opponents.

Pitted in Group G along with tournament favourites Brazil, familiar foe Switzerland and African heavyweight Cameroon, Serbia have a good chance to make it out of the group and better their previous world cup appearances.

One of the strengths the White Eagles come with is their firepower in the final third with Aleksandr Mitrovic, Luka Jovic and Dusan Vlahovic a deadly combination for any defense.

Players to watch out for:

Dušan Vlahović

Forward, Juventus

22 years

The Juventus striker has established himself as one of the stars of the Serbian team, and would now have the chance to prove at the global stage as he eyes leading his nation to glory in Qatar. Vlahović possesss an incredible finishing ability to hold-up play and aerial prowess in front of goal. The 22-year-old also has a knack for scoring stunning free-kick goals and most teams would have to be cautious of this threat by avoiding unnecessary fouls in dangerous positions near their goal.

Aleksandar Mitrović

Forward, Fulham

28 years

Mitrović is Serbia’s all-time leading goalscorer with 50 goals. The striker scored eight in eight World Cup qualifiers, including the dramatic 90th-minute winner in the final qualifier to defeat Portugal and win the group. Mitrović is also coming off a record season in the Championship, where he recorded the highest-scoring English league season in its current format by scoring 43 goals in 44 league games for Fulham. Mitrović hasn’t missed a beat in the Premier League this season as he sits near the top of the goalscoring charts, only trailing Erling Haaland in goals per 90 minutes.

Dušan Tadić

Winger, Ajax

33 year

One of the experienced players in the Serbian team, the playmaker knows his way to feeding Mitrović and Vlahović in getting the goals for the team. The former Southampton man is fifth on Serbia’s all-time appearances list with 90 caps, and played a key role in its qualifying run with two goals and six assists. His ability to create chances will be instrumental in the ambition of the White Eagles in Qatar.

Coach

Dragan Stojkovic

Dragan Stojkovic or ‘Piksi’ is a Serbian football legend. He allegedly gave up on around €2m from Chinese side Guangzhou when mutually terminating his contract there just to take over Serbia on his birthday on March 3 2021.

He swiftly showed a firm hand by cutting out some toxic players and introducing young talent that may otherwise have not got a chance. Aleksandar Kolarov and Nemanja Matic were first to go and Serbia immediately started to appear healthier and play better. Piksi is all about playing total, attacking football and isn’t interested in keeping it tight to get a result.

RELATED NEWS