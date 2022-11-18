By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State Government has assured of her total support for the state athletes for the forthcoming 2022 National Sports Festival (NSF) in Asaba Delta State.

The Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt Hon, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi gave this assurance, when the National Unity Torch for the NSF paid a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu on Friday.

Gov Ugwuanyi represented by his Special Assistant on Information, Mr Steve Orurua, speaking on the importance of sports, especially the torch of Unity, said that sports has been pivotal to keeping the country and the world united.

Vanguard reports that, the 2022 NSF in Asaba, Delta State will kick off on November 28 and end in December 10.

“It also keeps the youths away from social vices and its importance cannot be overemphasised. This is the reason the government is attached to this occasion today.

“At the 20th edition, we won three Gold medals, three Silver medals and a bronze and that showed that the athletes are not left behind by the government. On this note, I want to assure you that, Enugu will continue to partner with the national body, Federal Government and all our sports loving athletes for successful outings,”he said.

The Director Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mrs Amaka Ashiofu thanked the government for their promise and for receiving the torch of Unity.

“I wish to encourage the athletes, because we all stand for Nigeria and the state but at NSF, we are all Nigerians. As a Director of Sports in the Ministry, the athletes should try not to relent, be strong and hopeful in whatever they do.

“They should not come there to make up the number but to let their presence be felt, to win laurels, win golds and see you all there in Delta,”she said.

Earlier, the Zonal Coordinator Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mrs Margaret Eze said that the torch of Unity showed that all is set for the NSF.

“Our presence today, signaled Enugu people that the torch of Unity has arrived their state and I hope the athletes are ready for the competition.

“We want the state government to accompany the athletes to the 2022 NSF in Delta, to compete with their counterparts from other states,”Eze said

RELATED NEWS