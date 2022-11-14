By Efosa Taiwo

Popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has won the award for the ‘Best Africa Act’ at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards.

The award show which took place on Sunday saw Burna Boy nominated alongside Ayra Starr, Musa Keys, Tems, Zuchu and Black Sheriff.

Though announced winner, the 31-year-old wasn’t physically present to receive his award.

He, however, via his Twitter handle appreciated the organizers of the event for honouring him.

Burna Boy tweeted, “Thanks for the love @mtvema I’m super bummed I couldn’t be there. We go again!”

Thanks for the love @mtvema I’m super bummed I couldn’t be there. We go again! 🚀❤️ pic.twitter.com/YCBMtQHCnM — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) November 14, 2022

