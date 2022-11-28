By Joseph Erunke

THE 2022 edition of Nigerian National Order of Merit, NNOM has no winner as the organisers, the Nigerian National Merit Award, said all the 32 candidates nominated for the award did not qualify.

The Chairman, Nigerian National Merit Award Governing Board, Prof. Shakarau Yakubu Aku, who disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Monday, explained that a total of 32 nominations/applications for the award were received by the NNMA.

According to him, four candidates were in the field of Science, nine in Medicine, five in Engineering Technology while 14 were in the Humanities.

“The nominations went through standard assessment process, however after going through the rigorous process of assessment exercise, none was adjourned to have merited the Nigerian National Order of Merit, NNOM Award for this year 2022. So in this year’s exercise no winner emerged,” he said.

Recall that the Nigerian National Merit Award,NNMA, was established by ACT No. 53 of the 1979 and was amended by Act No. 96 of the 1992 now LFN 122 of 2004.

The Award is named Nigerian National Order of Merit, NNOM, and is a separate Order of Dignity in the Highest Honors category in the fields of Science, Medicine, Engineering/Technology, and Humanities including Arts and Culture.

The NNMA as an Agency is charged with selecting all intellectual and creative contributions in all areas of human endeavor, and rewarding unique contributions by the award of the NNOM.

“Each year, the NNMA advertises for nominations of candidates for the NNOM Award in the four fields of Engineering/Technology, Medicine, Humanities including Arts and Culture, and Sciences.

“The nominations go to specialized Committees which may use external assessors, when the need arises, before their recommendations are considered by a committee of Chairmen and then the Governing Board and Mr. President gives his approval”, Prof. Aku explained.

Aku, who also explained that another activity of the NNMA is the hosting of the Annual Forum of Laureates of the NNOM, said:”Annually, the Governing Board of the NNMA organize the Annual Forum of Laureates of the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM).”

He said:”The Forum is organized to deliberate on salient issues of national interest, thereby affording the body of Laureates an opportunity to channel views in policy making thereby contribute to national discourse.

” It is also to promote networking opportunities between the Government, industries and the private sector; to enable other Nigerian intellectuals, Academia and Research Organizations both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to share ideas and to summarize the ideas generated in each Forum in its Communiqué and Proceedings and help foster national development.

“This year’s Forum, the 13th Forum is scheduled to hold from Tuesday 6th- Wednesday 7th December, 2022, from 9:00 am-5:00 pm daily at the Merit House, Complex, Maitama, Abuja.

“The Forum is expected to be declared open by the President, Commander – in –Chief of the Armed Forces of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

The theme for the 13th Forum is “Building Nigeria Through National Integration.” “The Keynote Speaker on this occasion of the 13th Forum will be Professor Babagana Zulum, the Executive Governor of Borno State. Followed by presentations of Papers which will be delivered by distinguished Nigerian scholars, government functionaries and Professionals on various aspects of the theme. The sub themes are as follows: Dimensions for National, Health Insurance, Patriotism and Nation Building and Knowledge System for Economy Development.

“The theme and sub-themes were carefully selected to reflect the needs of the nation and also relate to the ongoing issues of the present situation of Nigeria. May I also use this medium to invite you to attend the upcoming Forum as various national issues fall squarely within our common areas of concern on different aspects of the theme of the Forum.

“The Governing Board also uses this medium to express its appreciation to the Forum Planning Committee charred by Prof. Hassan Mohammed for their tireless efforts in ensuring that this year’s Forum is a success.

“Another event that is of uttermost importance to the NNMA and to the NNOM Laureates is the NNMA’s Award Winners’ Lecture, which Laureates are expected to deliver at least once in their life time.

The 2022 Second Award Winners’ Lecture will be delivered by a Laureate who won the NNOM Award in Humanities in 2017.

“The Award Winners’ Lecture is coming up on Wednesday 7th December, 2022 by Professor Niyi Osundare, NNOM titled ‘’Poetry and the Human Voice’’.

