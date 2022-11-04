Jean-Claude Havyarimana, a South African, will be participating in the 2022 Istanbul Marathon to help raise funds for The Zeebah Foundation, a not-for-profit dedicated to inclusive education for persons affected with autism in Nigeria.

The Istanbul Marathon is one of the most popular and high-profile road races in the world.

The first-ever Istanbul Marathon took place in 1979 and ever since then, it has grown rapidly both in terms of popularity and participation.

This year’s edition will be held on November 6.

However, in a statement issued by The Zeebah Foundation, Jean-Claude, who is a friend and supporter of the organisation, will be participating in the athletic event to raise funds for autism care.

“Our Fundraising initiative for garnering support for children with ASD, their parents and caregivers – Friends of The Zeebah Foundation will be ably represented at The Istanbul

Marathon on Sunday 6th November 2022.

Jean-Claude Havyarimana, an ardent racer and friend of The Zeebah Foundation will [for the second time] take our brand beyond our shores to raise funds on our behalf at The Istanbul marathon [his 40th marathon race thus far],” the statement read.

Commenting on his participation, Jean-Claude said that 1 in 68 children are born with autism, noting that his involvement is to create awareness.

“The reason that I am committed to running for The Zeebah Foundation is to create an awareness about autism, as well as I know several friends with autistic kids. The Zeebah Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by autism by supporting research that produces meaningful and practical results,” Jean-Claude stated.

