By Clifford Ndujihe

RIVERS State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Prince Ugo Beke, has said the recent appointment of 200,000 aides by Governor Nyesom Wike would not give the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP victory in the state.

The Ikwerre-born politician, who also downplayed clamour for zoning of governorship seat to the riverine areas of Rivers, said the state needs the best man for the job, assuring that he would governor for all Riverians without discrimination.

Insisting that he is the best candidate in terms of experience, capacity, and acceptability among the grassroots, Beke said with the Bi-modal Voters Accreditation System, BVAS, introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that votes will count and riggers will be frustrated in the 2023 polls.

“As an Ikwere Man, with my antecedents, the demographics will favour me,” he said, noting that Ikwerre accounts for about 60 per cent of Rivers State’s voting population.

Calling for the jettisoning of zoning, he said that the principle of Federal Character had not helped Nigeria to get to the dream of her founding fathers.

Beke, a merchant banker and financial consultant, who spoke to newsmen in Lagos, was reacting to the issue of zoning in Rivers and why another Ikwere man should be part of the succession after the stints of Peter Odili, Rotimi Amechi and Nyesom Wike, who are from Ikwerre, as governors.

Beke, who said he never believed in zoning and the federal character principle, said the principle should not be encouraged in the interest of national unity, economic growth and development.

The Federal character principle was introduced by the Nigerian government to ensure equitable representation as well as prevent the dominance of persons from a few states, religious ethnic groups or regions in the governance of the country and public service.

The APGA flag bearer said that the principle was undemocratic, unethical and antithetical to national progress and development, adding: “The principle has further divided Nigeria. The federal character principle, and zoning are undemocratic. It cannot give the best result that can take the country to a greater height globally. It further divides Nigeria.”

According to him, the principle has failed to deliver the best outcome that can guarantee desired growth and development for the country.

He said the nation’s founding fathers were concerned about the development of the country rather than zoning or principle of federal character.

According to him, Sir Herbert Macaulay did not think of zoning when he supported Dr Nnamdi Azikwe to lead the National Youth Movement, the development that made the era the best results in the nation’s history.

His words: “The federal character system has destroyed Nigeria. We should not encourage zoning if the federal character has not worked. When we did not consider federal character and zoning, Nigerians were happier and talked less about tribalism and ethnicity.”

My plans for Rivers

On his agenda, Beke said that if elected, his efforts would be concentrated on economy, human capital development and security.

The candidate promised to establish a security trust fund to address diverse security challenges in the state, while also promising to build an entirely new oil city in the state that would rival Dubai in the United Arab Emirate.

He alleged that previous and current governments in the state had not served the interest of the people.

Speaking on the new Election Act, the candidate expressed confidence that the 2023 electoral process would be credible and transparent unlike previous elections held in the country because of some of the technologies already introduced by the electoral umpire.

“BVAS is the same technology we all use for our international passport. The Independent National Electoral Commission is not the owner of the technology but the commission only provides administration. The technology is domiciled in Dublin. We are using the satellite of Elon Musk.

“It is going to be difficult for INEC to manipulate the outcome of the election. The problem with the election process we have been having before has to do with the Incident Form.

“Right now, that is not feasible. We now have a backup for the system that is being operated. We also have times when the satellite shuts down. We also know when the result can no longer be admitted,” he said.

According to him, all the issues with ballot box snatching on Election Day will no longer be relevant, adding “I believe INEC has no choice but to submit to the superiority of what has been put in place. Therefore, I am confident that votes will count in 2023.”

He expressed confidence that the process would guarantee his victory.

