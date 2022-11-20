By Ada Osadebe

The Police have detained a 20-year-old woman named Maryam Ibrahim in Bauchi State, for murdering her co-wife, Hafsat Ibrahim, with a pestle.

This was according to a press release issued on Monday evening by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Mohammad Wakil of Bauchi State Command, Maryam Ibrahim on November 22, in Gar village, Pali ward, and Alkaleri LGA.

The victim’s husband, 40-year-old Ibrahim Sambo of the Gar village in the Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, reported the crime to the Maina-maji Divisional Police Headquarters on November 22, according to the PPRO.

SP Wakil added that Ibrahim Sambo reported that “his second wife Maryam Ibrahim, 20, went to his first wife’s chamber, Hafsat Ibrahim where she committed the crime around 12 midnight.”

