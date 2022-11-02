The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested two men for allegedly raping two minors in Danko/Wasagu and Augie Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, respectively.

One of the suspects, Mr Christopher Pills, 30 years old, of Bena town in Danko/Wasagu LGA of the state was arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl (names withheld).

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi.

Magaji-Kontagora said that the father of the innocent girl, Mr Lawrence Johnson, reported that the suspect, Pills, had canal knowledge of his nine-year-old daughter.

The CP assured that the suspect would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

He added that the Police had also arrested one Anas Dantalli, 19, of Nawada Illela Kwaido in Augie LGA for allegedly raping a young girl (names withheld).

He recalled that Mr Rugga Aliyu of Mashekari Illela Kwaido, Augie LGA, reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Augie, that Dantalli, pursued his daughters while they were rearing goats and sheep in the bush.

Magaji-Kontagora said the suspect allegedly grabbed one of the daughters and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her, adding that investigation was ongoing, but on completion, the suspect would be charged to court.

In another development, the CP said that Mr Ayuba Rege, 20 years, of Tadurga village, Zuru LGA, was arrested for possession of one locally made pistol in his school bag at Government Comprehensive High School Senchi.

The commissioner further explained that in the course of investigation, one Mr Yusuf Rege of the same address was also arrested in connection with the case.

Magaji-Kontagora further said the command had arrested one Mudasiru Haruna of Kwanawa Village, Arewa LGA, for alleged armed robbery, culpable homicide, assisting in concealment of stolen property and receiving stolen property.

He said the suspect chattered a motorcyclist, named Aliyu Lawal of Yeldu village, Arewa LGA, to convey him from Yeldu town to Tago village, adding that while on transit, the suspect dubiously asked the motorcyclist to stop that one of his shoes had fallen down.

“When the suspect dropped down, he picked a stone and hit the motorcyclist on the head, as a result, he fell down unconscious and the suspect took away the motorcycle to one Usman Alias ‘Charger’ and subsequently sold it to one Lawali Gulma, now at large.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect has confessed to the crime and the sum of N100,000, being part payment of the sold motorcycle has been recovered, while investigation into the case is in progress.” (NAN)

RELATED NEWS