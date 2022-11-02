A Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Monday sentenced two men to 20 strokes of cane and 30 days community service for defaming the character of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

Mubarak Isa and Nazifi Bala received sentences following the defamation on their Tiktok social media accounts.

The defendants, whose age and addresses were not provided by the court, were convicted on two-count charge bordering on defamation of character and inciting public disturbance.

Read Also:

Senior Magistrate Aminu Gabari sentenced the defendants to 20 strokes of cane and 30 days community service, including sweeping and washing toilets of the court complex at Noman’s Land.

Gabari also ordered the convicts to pay additional N20,000 fine each, make a video on social media and tender apology to Ganduje.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mr Wada Ahmad-Wada, had told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometimes in October 2022 on their Tiktok social media accounts.

He said that the defendants posted on their Tiktok account that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, does not see a land without selling it and he sleeps a lot.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 392 and 114 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

RELATED NEWS