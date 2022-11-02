By Jimitota Onoyume

Suspected assassins reportedly stormed a chemist around the popular 5-junction, weekend, in Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, shooting sporadically, after which two persons were confirmed killed.

Details of the incident were hazy but community sources said the gunmen shot around the chemist, killing a young man in the area.

Vanguard also gathered that another target, who was simply identified as Chief, whisked away by the suspected assassins, was later found dead.

The spokesman, Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Dafe, confirmed the death of Chief.

“I can confirm the death of Chief only please,” he said in a text message to Vanguard.

Community sources said the suspected assassins came for Chief.

“They came for one Chief in the area, so we heard. They shot at him several times before they took him away.“

