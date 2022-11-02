By Ike Uchechukwu,

At least six persons, including a chief superintendent of Customs , two medical doctor’s, deputy route Commander of FRSC, as well as two others, have been rescued by tactical teams on Anti Kidnapping.

Vanguard learned that the six persons were released due to pressure exerted on the kidnappers by the tactical teams, forcing them to release their victims unharmed around Uyanga rubber plantations, in Akampka LGA of Cross River state.

The released victims include Supt of Customs, Ekok Emmanuel Agbor , Dr Omini Itam, Dr Egon Ekpo Etim , Deputy Route Commander FRSC, and two others.

According security source, the victims were released in the early hours of Tuesday and debriefed at about 03:00 hours.

Confirming the release , the Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, said it was true that six persons were rescued including two medical doctors.

She also confirmed that a superintendent of Customs and a Deputy Route Commander of FRSC and two other persons were also rescued.

When contacted, the Chairman of Nigerian Medical Association NMA Cross River state, Dr Felix Archibong, confirmed that the two doctors have also been released as he spoke with both of them in the early hours of the day.

He commended Governor Ben Ayade for the swift response and also security agencies including the police , Army and the other sister agencies for a job well done .

“I spoke with two of my members , Dr Omini and Dr Egon , they have been released , they were released at about 2 00: 00 am on Tuesday ,” he said .

