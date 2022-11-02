By Charly Agwam

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, disclosed that two people have died and one other injured following a crash that involved the convoy of Bauchi State Commissioner for Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki.

Sector Commander of the Corps in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a press statement to newsmen on Thursday.

The FRSC boss said that the fatal crash was caused by speed violation, which led to a loss of control.

Read Also: ‘ Their oracle rejected me’, says London-bound man abducted by ritualists in Lagos

It occurred on Wednesday, November 16 at about 2.25pm, at Miya town, along Miya-Warji in Warji local government area, involving five male adults.

He said the government’s vehicle, a White Toyota Hilux with plates number: BA18 A08, collided with a commercial motorcyclist identified as one Muhammad Muawuya.

“There was a multiple fatal crash yesterday, November 16th, 2022 at about 2:45 pm, involving a government vehicle and a commercial motorcycle.

“The government vehicle is a white Toyota Hilux with registration number: BA18 A08 which collided with a commercial motorcycle rode by one Muhammad Muawuya.

“The multiple crash was caused by speed violation which resulted in a loss of control and, subsequently, a collision between the vehicle and the motorcycle at Miya town along Miya-Warji route, involving five male adults.

“The victims, who were in the entourage of the Commissioner, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Nuhu Zaki were rushed to the Kafin Madaki General Hospital (by the Commissioner) for treatment and confirmation.

“It was there in the hospital that a medical doctor confirmed two people dead.

“One other person sustained bruises and a fracture,” he said.

RELATED NEWS