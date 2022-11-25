Sammie Okposo

By Biodun Busari

Introduction

Sammie Okposo was a Nigerian gospel musician born and raised in Delta State of Nigeria. He was born on 30th May 1971 and died on 25th November 2022.

Music and stardom

Okposo was also a music producer and chief executive officer (CEO) of Zamar Entertainment. He released his first album Addicted in 2004.

The late gospel artiste had collaborated with many other gospel stars including renowned gospel singer Marvellous Odiete on “Follow You.”

Read also: UPDATES: Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo dies at 51

Other international gospel popular artistes Okposo had worked with included Donnie Mcclurkin, Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Israel Houghton, Kirk Franklin and Cece Winans among others.

Okposo had performed regularly at many gospel shows and concerts in Africa, Europe, and North America and these earned him global recognition.

He had a platform for a series of concerts called Sammie Okposo Praise Party – SOPP where his songs were curated and used for consumption.

Infidelity

This year on January 24, 2022, Okposo offered a public apology to his wife, Ozioma, via his Instagram page over his infidelity.

He offered the apology a day after a lady, known only as African Doll, accused him of impregnating her and abandoning her.

The gospel musician disclosed to his fans that he would be taking a step back from his ministry to focus on restoration and seek forgiveness.

Okposo initially deleted his social media handles after the revelation but restored them a few days later.

Death escape

In May, he escaped death after being involved in a ghastly car crash while driving on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

Awards

The 51-year-old bagged multiple awards on local and global stages in his lifetime. Among the awards were Best Contemporary Gospel Artiste for Power of Music and Praise Awards in 2002, Best Male Gospel Artiste in Africa for Kora Awards, South Africa in 2003.

He also won the Trailblazer of the African Gospel Music Awards, in the United Kingdom in 2012 and in 2017, he won Male Artiste of the year for African Gospel Music and Media Awards, UK.

RELATED NEWS