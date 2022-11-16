By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo state security outfit , codenamed, Amotekun, has arrested a 16 year old teenager, identified as Precious, for allegedly raping his brother’s wife and nine others in Ondo city, Ondo state.

Parading the suspect alongside other criminals in Akure the state capital, the state commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said that the suspect raped the wife of his brother when he traveled outside the town.

The suspect, was equally accused of stealing 25 litres of palm oil.

Precious, reportedly walked into the bedroom of his brother and noticing that the wife was naked and was sleeping, took advantage of her.

He reportedly threatened to kill the woman if she raised any alarm.

In an interview, the suspect who admitted committing the crime, confessed “raping nine other girls at Laosun, a farm settlement in Ondo West local government area.

According to him, “In Laosun, I have raped nine girls. Some of them are 19 or 25 years, in the night, I will go into their rooms and start sleeping with them. I do not use gun or knives to threaten them. Sometimes I would be caught and they would beat me and leave me. I have been arrested before. I was arrested for stealing 25 litres of palm oil. I wanted to gather money to use it to buy phone. I came to the house and saw my brother’s wife sleeping naked. I went into the room and slept with her.”

The Amotekun Commander, said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

Adeleye stated that over 100 suspects were arrested in the last one week after the launch of ‘Operation Gba’le Gba’ko’

The suspects, he added were arrested for crimes ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, stealing and a syndicate specialised in vandalising power mast.

Adeleye said that “some kidnap suspect were arrested with huge sums of money in an area where ransom payment was made. During this yuletide period, it is zero tolerance to criminal activities in Ondo.

He said that” We have about 300 men on all major roads leading in and out of the state. We have patrol vehicles. This is to ensure people can sleep with their two eyes closed.

