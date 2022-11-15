By Benjamin Njoku

Top 15 contestants are getting ready to battle for William Lawson’s The Naija Highlandah title, as the search for bold Nigerians who live by their rules, climaxes tonight in a blaze of games and entertainment.

The grand finale taking place at The Stable, Union Bank Sports Ground, Bode Thomas, Surulere will feature performances from the ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner, 9ice, Orezi, ARB B and among others.

There will also be fun games, including giant board games, snooker board, soccer table board, card games, games from the activations, rodeo bull ride and photo ops. “The month-long search saw daring participants compete through a series of challenges to win the grand prize of N2 million and a trip to Scotland.

It has been an adventurous journey for the final 15 contestants, 13 male and 2 females, who will be vying for the ultimate prize tonight as they had to score the qualification mark of 80 to participate in humorous, bold and unconventional challenges to earn their place at the grand finale and a shot at the star prize. “Commenting on the finale, Lerato Makume, Bacardi Marketing Manager for Nigeria, said, “William Lawson’s Blended Scotch Whisky has lived up to its reputation of defying the norm with this exciting campaign. At William Lawson’s, we make our own rules, we are brazenly different and have demonstrated all these in the month-long activation. We are delighted at how the campaign has gone because it affirms Nigerians love our brand and messaging. We are excited that the first-ever Naija Highlandah will emerge on Saturday. Many interested Nigerians are welcome to attend. Just come early and rest assured that plenty of excitement awaits as we pick that courageous person to take the ultimate prize.” The search for The Naija Highlandah commenced on October 6, with William Lawson’s Highlandahs storming major streets and bus terminuses in Lagos. The Highlandahs visited the Oshodi and Ikeja Bus Terminals, where they paid the bus fares of random Nigerians to the delight of beneficiaries and other members of the public.“

