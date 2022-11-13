A scene of the incident (CNN)

By Biodun Busari

Now fewer than 13 persons including 3 children were shot in a drive-by shooting at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street, Chicago, Illinois, USA on Monday night.

According to Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neal Brown, the sad incident happened around 9:30 p.m where a crowd was gathered at the scenes saying one person was also hit by a car at the scene.

Read also: Three dead, seven injured at US school shooting

The police had earlier said 14 people were shot but corrected the previous statement to say the number was 13 early Tuesday per CNN.

Children are among the victims, including a 3-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, the statement from police said.

Victims were transported to several area hospitals in conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical, Brown said.

The police boss also said a group of people were meeting at the corner for a vigil when the shooting occurred.

“There may have also been others gathered for other various reasons,” Brown added. “It’s a very, you know, common corner where people congregate and have different meetings and gatherings.”

Two people travelling in a dark SUV opened fire at those on the corner, then drove away, police said in the statement.

Investigators obtained video of the scene, which shows the shooting took place in a matter of seconds, according to Brown.

He encouraged anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact law enforcement or leave an anonymous tip with CPD Tips.

RELATED NEWS