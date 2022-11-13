By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC has on Tuesday confirmed no fewer than 13 passengers dead in a ghastly motor accident at Rege village by Antukuwani along Gaya-Wudil highway in Kano State.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Kano sector, Zubairu Mato who confirmed the development said the incident happened on Sunday night when two vehicles had head-on-collision as a result of dangerous overtaking and over speeding.

Mato said the incident involved a Toyota Hummer bus with registration number GML 102 TA belonging to Kano line transport service and a private Hyundai Jeep leading to the death of the 13 passengers.

“The unfortunate incident happened at about 7:30 pm on Sunday night when the two vehicles, a Toyota Hummer bus with registration number GML 102 TA belonging to Kano line transport service and a private Hyundai Jeep had a head-on-collision as a result of over speeding and dangerous overtaking.

“The bus were on their way from Gombe when the incident happened at Rege village.

“It was our Wudil command that carried out the rescue operation. They rescued 13 when they carried out the rescue,” the Sector Commander said.

Mato however appealed to the motorists on the need to ensure use of speed limit devices.

RELATED NEWS