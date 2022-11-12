One of the leading betting and digital entertainment companies, BetKing, on Thursday, kicked off its 2022 World Cup campaign tagged, “FeelitBetOnIt”.

The campaign is designed to engage and reward BetKing customers during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Managing Director, KingMakers Nigeria, owners of BetKing, Gossy Ukanwoke, said at a news conference in Lagos that the brand was focused on rewarding its customers.

Ukanwoke said that 12 selected agents and customers would watch the match between Brazil and Cameroon as a reward for their consistency on an all-expense paid trip to the 2022 World Cup.

“At BetKing, we’re committed to celebrating the spirit of football and rewarding our customers. The World Cup gives us the opportunity to do just that.

“We’ve leveraged all touch points to ensure that we provide our customers with unforgettable experience, through odds and features being rolled out.

“We aim to bring the thrill and excitement of this exceptional global event to football fans nationwide,” Ukanwoke said.

The 12 lucky winners will travel to Qatar to watch the 2022 World Cup.

The 12 lucky winners will include four agents, two online players, two staff and four stakeholders.

Also speaking, Adim Isiakpona, the Chief Operating Officer, he said the campaign was to further foster the brand’s relationship with its customers.

“This is an opportunity for the brand to engage directly with our customers, agents and stakeholders, from now to December.

“We have series of watch parties and roadshows planned to engage customers and give them a taste of the World Cup feeling.

“We urge our customers to participate, it’s going to be rewarding,” Isiakpona said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BetKing also unveiled its World Cup campaign advert and radio jingles to be aired in five languages namely Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Pidgin English and English

Aderemi Tijani, the Head of Brands and Products, said that apart from the 12 lucky winners to Qatar, agents and customers would be opportune to win lots of consolatory prizes.

“Winners will be announced on a weekly base, there are lots of smartphones, smart-televisions and cash prizes to be won.

“To qualify for all these deals, all you need to do is to place a bet with a minimum of N500.

“On an accumulator with at least five selections at 1.20 odds per selection; BetKing remains the standard when it comes to sports entertainment,” he said. (NAN)

