By Funmi Komolafe

Congratulations, we made it to the 11th month of the year. All Glory be to God that spared our lives. Father, we are grateful.

Brethren, this is the 11th month, the month of November. This month means different things to different persons.

For some, it is the month that would change their lives for the best yet there are others who would look back and wonder why their miracles have not manifested.

Brethren, we often hear of 11th hour miracle but what does it mean?

To some it means a miracle at the nick of time, or last minute miracle.

Let’s use an example to understand what is meant by 11th hour miracle.

A lady has been married for a number of years but unable to have a child. Family members especially parents in-law begin to mount pressure. They got so bold to inform her that if within the next year, they don’t have a grandchild; she would be shown the way out of their son’s house.

Before they verbalized their anger, they had done many things to demonstrate to her that she isn’t wanted in their family. They took it a step further by putting pressure on the man telling him that other women can have children for you.

Such a woman would be traumatized and would almost lose hope.

Her eleventh hour miracle manifested when she got pregnant in January of the year, they had planned to throw her out of her matrimonial home.

Is it the case of that of someone that doctors had told would not live beyond two years?

With an eleventh hour miracle that person would leave years after the doctor’s pronouncement.

Brethren, an 11th hour miracle does not just happen to anybody. It is a special miracle that God gives to special people.

Eleventh hour miracles are for people who are tired of the situation they have found themselves.

It is for those who have said, ” enough is enough” to that challenge.

A Biblical example of a woman who got a last minute miracle is the woman with the issue of blood.

Matthew 9 vs. 20-22 ( KJV) ” And, behold, a woman, which was diseased with an issue of blood twelve years, came behind him, and touched the hem of his garment.

For she said within herself, If I may but touch his garment, I shall be whole.

But Jesus turned him about, and when he saw her, he said, Daughter, be of good comfort; they faith hath made thee whole. And the woman was made whole that hour”.

She got a last minute miracle. How do I know? The first evidence is that no doctor has been able to cure her.

The second reason is with that such continuous bleeding she was nearer death than life.

More importantly, last minute miracles are for those who make desperate cries to God. It is for those who want the changes in their lives to be seen by all. Do you really want an 11th hour miracle? If your answer is positive, then you have a lot to do.

The one who will get a last minute miracle must be ready to pray. Pray always, pray at unusual times.

The Bible tells us in Ist Thessalonians 5 vs. 16 ( KJV) ” Pray without ceasing”.

Are you ready to pray tirelessly?

The second step is to raise up step up your faith.

The woman with the issue of blood raised up her faith. No Pastor did it for her. She did it herself.

She wasn’t the only person who had touched the Lord Jesus in that crowd. Many must have had their garments brush his but the difference is that the woman with the issue of blood touched his garment with her faith.

Mark 5 vs. 30-34 states: And Jesus, immediately knowing in himself that virtue had gone out of him, turned him about in the press, and said, Who touched my clothes?

And his disciples said unto him, Thou seeest the multitude thronging thee, and sayest thou, Who touched me?

And he looked round about to see her that had done this thing.

But the woman fearing and trembling, knowing what was done in her, came and fell down before him, and told him all the truth.

And he said unto her, Daughter, thy faith hath made thee whole; go in peace, and be whole of the plague”.

She wanted healing and she got it.

Brethren, what do you want? Are you ready to take the first two steps?.

Are ready to tell the truth to Jesus? I mean are you ready to confess your sins and ask for forgiveness?

If you are ready, then you can begin to look forward to an 11th hour miracle.

However, you still need the Holy Spirit, the Spirit of Truth to lead you to take other steps.

The woman was terminally ill but Jesus healed her.

Is your case seen as hopeless? Even if expert doctors have told you that you cannot have a child, why not lift up your faith and turn to the Doctor of doctors, Jesus.

JESUS, the only doctor that you don’t need a folder to see, the one that does not charge consultation fees, can make you that has been declared a barren woman to be a mother of multiple babies.

You only need to give your life to Him.

1st John 5 vs. 14 &15: ” And this is the confidence that we have in him, that, if we ask anything according to his will, he heareth us:

And if we know that he hear us, whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we desired of him”.

Go ahead and ask him for an 11th hour miracle.

Brothers and sisters, this is the 11th month. Ten months have gone by and you still haven’t seen the manifestation of your heart’s desires.

Stand on your feet like a soldier in Christ. Equip yourself with the WORD and cry desperately to the Lord for that miracle you so much desire.

If God is not tired of listening to you then you shouldn’t get tired of crying unto the Saviour.

The Holy Bible has mandated you to do so.

John 16 vs. 23& 24: ” And in that day ye shall ask me nothing. Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whatsoever ye shall ask the Father in my name, he will give it you.

Hitherto have ye asked noting in my name: ask, and ye shall receive that your joy may be full”.

This reminds you that you must not stop asking until you receive.

For a couple trusting the Lord for the fruit of the womb, they will begin to rejoice when they receive a pregnancy positive test result but the joy will be full when the baby is delivered.

Brethren, perhaps you have been praying and you think God has forgotten you.

No.

He has not forgotten you.

Position yourself to receive an 11th hour miracle before we say good bye to 2022.

Brethren, you still have enough time to receive that miracle you so much desire.

God is not limited by time or any other factor.

The only factor that can limit you is yourself.

If you fail to ask in faith, don’t expect to receive.

Should you fail to live holy and equip yourself with the Word, then, you may be unwittingly delaying your miracle.

The 11th hour miracle of God can produce babies, it can bring in riches, and it can effect healing. Whatever it is that you trust the LORD for, look unto Jesus, cry unto Jesus and you would be lifted up .

Get ready to celebrate in Jesus name.

