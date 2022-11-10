By Dapo Akinrefon

GIANT multinational network, Longrich International Nigeria, weekend, celebrated the 10th anniversary of its existence in Nigeria, promising to do more in impacting the lives of Nigerians.

Speaking during the 10 anniversary of the company held in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Longrich International, Alex Jia said: “The foundation we have built in first 10 years was made possible with ambitions. Without ambitions, how can we open over ten new marketing branches within one year in 2019? Without ambitions, how can we generate over 150 new star Directors in the past five years, and over 90 of them are from Nigeria?

“I believe with the foundation of ten years, new members will move faster and higher, so let’s all work hard to move to another level of 10 years.”

Also speaking at the event, a five Star Director of Longrich, Dr Titilope Ejimagwa said though they had teething problems at the initial stage of Longrich, personal sacrifices helped in launching the company. Ejimagwa said: “Building the trust of customers to believe in a new brand was challenging, we had to put in a lot of work and make a lot of personal sacrifices, practically marketing, training and seminars week in and week out help us to stand the challenges of the first ten years.

