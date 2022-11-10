…celebrates birthday with constituents

…urges young people to delve into politics

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS education remains the bedrock of development for national cohesion, and a right to all citizens, 10 indigent students have received scholarship from secondary school level to university level from a four time federal lawmaker, and Deputy Chief Whip of House of Representatives, representing Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi of Abia State, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

The students who were elated and inspired by the gesture saw it as an end of year bundle of surprise they never could imagine at this point based on their backgrounds.

The benefiting students were drawn from two local government areas of the constituency she represents, as another batch of benefiting students from her (Onyejeocha) is waiting, which she had touched lives with her selfless humanitarian services to the people in the last decades.

The joyous lawmaker was basically in the State to celebrate her birthday with members of her constituency, and also had two separate interactive sessions with students from various secondary schools within the constituency including Wesley International College, Paruosia Secondary School, Prince Nnamdi Ekebuisi Secondary School, Mbala Secondary School, Marta Christi Academy, and Ovim Girls Secondary.

She explained that the award of scholarship to students was periodic gesture aimed at giving a sense of belonging to indigent students and their families, and also to strengthen the education system at the State level in order for younger ones to be at par with their peers elsewhere, and also as a way to catch up with global literacy level.

Speaking on the criteria used to select the beneficiaries, said the beneficiaries understood the importance of the scholarship before even they went into stiff competition, and that has enormously added positive value on their performance in their academic activities both at secondary school and undergraduate levels.

She said: “This is not new. It is something we have been doing over the years and we will continue to do it to the best of our ability because it will inspire the beneficiaries and the youths in general to drive the necessary change that will lead to sustainable development in the state, in Nigeria and even on the global scale.

“I am an irrepressible advocate of child rights, the educational advancement of my people who I am out to serve.

“So, the decision is based on my conviction that human capital development has a long-term impact on the productivity and development of every society.

“We are taking it seriously as part of effort to address the rising statistics of out of school children in the country.”

However, while speaking with the students, she urged young people to delve into politics and said it will not be good for young people to sit aloof and do not participate in the political process as active politicians to ensure the nation make more progress.

RELATED NEWS