By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum has approved the appointment of Barrister Simon Malgwi as his Special Adviser (SA) Legal and Administrative Matters.

Barrister Simon until his appointment was the Head of Service who is expected to hand over the affairs of the office on Friday 21st October 2022 to the most senior Permanent secretary, after 35 years of meritorious service.

Already an official press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa revealed the formal retirement of the HoS effective from 21st Friday, 2022.

Earlier in the statement, Governor Zulum expressed profound appreciation to Mr. Malgwi for his meritorious services to the state in various high capacities, including those of the Head of the Borno State Civil Service and Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Meanwhile, in another Press statement from the office of the SSG, a copy which was made available to newsmen in Maiduguri on Thursday, said, “His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, FNSE, CON, mni, the Executive Governor of Borno State has approved the appointment of Barr. Simon C. Malgwi as Special Adviser on legal and Administrative Matters.

“He will be sworn-in in due course”. Jidda stated.

Malgwi hail from Hawul local Government Area of Southern Borno Senatorial District.