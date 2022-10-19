…Lockdowns 5 LGAs over upsurge in bandit attacks

Zamfara State government has apologised for shutting down five broadcast stations in the state.

The government had ordered the closure of some media houses in Gusau, the state capital, for providing coverage for a political rally organised by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The affected media stations are the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN’s Pride FM, Gamji TV, and FM, Al umma TV.

The development came after Governor Bello Matawalle, had announced a total lockdown in Anka, Bukkuyum and Gummi LGAs of the state following the resurgence of bandit attacks.

Matawalle also ordered the suspension of political meetings and activities in the affected communities.

Speaking on the issue, Chairman of the state Committee on Prosecution of Banditry and Related Offences, Abdullahi Shinkafi, apologised to the media during a press briefing.

Shinkafi said the government was angered by the alleged violation of the executive order.

He said the “illegal political gathering” led to a security breach, noting that “the police has confirmed that one man was shot dead and 18 others injured during the event”.

Shinkafi noted that the government’s action attracted reactions and criticisms from various organisations and agencies.

He said the government has since withdrawn the order given to the commissioner of police to arrest and prosecute personnel seen around the affected media organizations, saying the government has also withdrawn the security forces deployed to the media houses to allow the personnel to resume their work.

Shinkafi urged the media organisations and all journalists to respect the state laws and support the government in its effort to tackle banditry and kidnapping.

Media can cover all events —NGE

Earlier, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, described the closure of the stations as “unlawful” and “unconstitutional”.

President and General Secretary of NGE, Mustapha Isah and Iyobosa Uwugiaren, respectively, said no state government has the right to shut any media house.

According to the NGE, “While the NGE doesn’t even want to go into the illegality of the ban on political activities in that state, our primary concern here is the unlawful and unconstitutional action of the state governor against the affected stations for carrying out their constitutional and social obligations – of reporting events and keeping the citizens informed of political developments in the state..

“In fact, the shut stations would have been accused of unprofessional misconduct if they didn’t cover that rally. We are also encouraged by the fact that the regulatory agency of broadcasting, the NBC, has also condemned the unlawful action of Governor Bello Matawalle.

“The media reserves the right to cover all events, whether or not they are banned. No state government reserves the right to shut down any media house, in spite of their perceived infractions.”