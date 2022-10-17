.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Gusau

Zamfara State Government through the state Deputy Governor, Hassan Nasiha and the state Police Command have confirmed the killing of one man and 18 others sustaining various degrees of injuries during a clash by suspected youths of All Progressive Congress, APC and People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The state Deputy governor who visited the victims of the attack at the Specialist Hospital, Gusau to ascertain their condition, said one life was lost while 18 others sustained various degrees of bullet wounds.

Three of the victims with serious from gunshots injuries were seen being attended to at the specialist hospital.

Nasiha said it was the fear of such a breach of law and order that the Zamfara Government announced a halt on campaign activities and rallies by political parties in the state.

The deputy governor, however, said the state government would investigate the matter and resolve on next line of action. He assured of government’s resolve to punish whoever was found involved in the attack.

Nasiha consoled with the victims of the incident and promised that the government would not fold it’s arms and watch that happen to repeat itself.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed that the command had received a report of the killing, said: “discreet investigation into the case has commenced aimed at ensuring that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.” The PPRO, however, declined further comment on the incident.

The PPRO’s confirmation followed an allegation by the APC that thugs suspected to have been hired by the PDP attacked and killed one man and injured 18 others without reason.

APC’s claims

The APC in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Yusuf Idris, in Gusau, said: “It is highly disheartening and worrisome the attack with firearms perpetrated by PDP thugs. The thugs came as the PDP Zamfara Governorship candidate’s boys and shot at innocent youths who were carrying out their monthly sanitation work in GRA area of Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.”

He said victims were attacked because they were APC supporters.

“We are calling for calm by the good citizens of the state who were angered by the thugs. “We wish to call on both the state government and security agents to urgently fish out the culprits and bring them to book to prevent reprisals.” Idris urged security agencies to also uncover how and where the alleged attackers secured such dangerous firearms.

“A stitch in time saves nine and a word is always enough for the wise,” he said.

PDP’s reaction

Responding, PDP’s governorship candidate, Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare, said among others, “We only had a small meeting to receive defectors from the 14 local government areas of the state.

The party’s Deputy Chairman, Murkhtar Lugga, said “We have applied for security and the Commissioner of Police and the Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps deployed their men that ensured successful activity of our great party.”

Lugga expressed concern at the activities of some criminal elements who allegedly attacked some PDP youths during the event. He said two of its youths were also shot in front of the Campaign Office of Dr Lawal-Dare in the state capital.

The PDP officials conducted newsmen round the emergency unit of the Specialist hospital where two victims with fractured legs and other wounds were also receiving medical attention.

Lugga, however, said that the party would investigate the alleged killing of an APC youth and injuring of 18 others and take appropriate action.