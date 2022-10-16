By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, in Kwara state,Waziri Yakubu Gobir, has raised concerns that the All Progressives Congress (APC) ruling state government is borrowing to fund what he described as White Elephant projects.

Speaking in an interactive session with newsmen in Ilorin, Gobir said “This government has been incurring huge debts since it came to power in 2019 to execute white elephant projects in the state.

He said that, “I don’t have any problems with borrowing or loans, but it should be for value and wealth creation for the people.”

“Huge amounts have been taken to execute white elephant projects such as the esoteric Tanke overhead bridge in Ilorin.”

Commenting on the forthcoming general elections, the party’s gubernatorial candidate, said ” our chances are in the hand of God, the elections this time around will not be about big political parties but about individuals and personalities who can deliver the dividends of democracy.

Gobir who unveiled his running mate in person of Bolujoko George, said “We made mistakes in the last elections in 2019, this is the time to correct our past mistakes by electing credible leaders,” he added, lamenting the circumstances that drove them out of the APC in the state.

On security challenges in the state, he explained that while the issue remains a nationwide one, he believes the state governor who is in control of security vote as the chief security officer of the state, should be able to engage the security architecture available to him for the safety of the citizenry.

Gobir, identified poverty and unemployment as the two major challenges confronting the people of the state.

He said if elected in 2023, emphasis would be placed on opening up the rural areas where agricultural activities are hampered by poor infrastructural facilities, such as good roads, water and electricity among others.

Gobir, disclosed that his government if elected to power would give priority to Small and Medium Scale Businesses in the state to boost the economy and reduce the poverty rate among the people.