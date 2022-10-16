.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Management and staff of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), has congratulated the Managing Director/CEO of the corporation, Dr Chidia Maduekwe as he turns 69 on October 15.

They convey their felicitations in statement signed by Mr Brian Etuk, Director Public Affairs of NFC, and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

According to the statement, the milestone is an opportunity not just to celebrate him, but his effort at repositioning the corporation and the nation’s motion picture industry.

“We wholeheartedly celebrate our boss as he turns 69 today (October 15th), with so much of monumental impact across his years of private and public service in his trial.

“Indeed, it has been an illustrious journey of inspiring young Nigerians through his deep seated believe for diligence, hardwork, and turning challenges into opportunities and promotion of good governance.

“NFC has witnessed a total rebrand and development, having identified that there was work to be done, and he did them.

“Several changes and strategic innovations especially redefining NFC’snew leadership and direction within Nigeria’s Film Industry and extricating it from among lame agencies are obviously ascribed to his administrative, business, leadership skills and experience.

“Consequently, institutional linkages secured under his leadership across Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe have indeed situated Nigeria and the NFC appropriately within the comity of film nations and business circles,” Etuk said .

The statement lauded Maduekwe’s achievements and successes as the helmsman of the NFC, ranging from key sectoral interventions, film industry support mechanisms, capacity building, entrepreneurial training, to film infrastructure provisions across the country.

It noted that he has also domesticated and secured film investment activities, film co-production agreements with major audio-visual giant countries.

“His achievements are numerous and legendary; across racial, religious or cultural borders as he truly exemplifies the embodiment of Ohafia spirit which is woven around valor and creativity.

“At 69, Dr. Maduekwe has charted a life course that is divinely ordained and profoundly sublime.

”From his early childhood years to his foray into professional private and public life, his three scores and nine life on earth can be read as an open book with vital lessons and contributions to be drawn.”

Maduekwe, who hails from Ohafia in Abia State, graduated from the University of Ibadan as a medical doctor in 1980.

Among other public roles in service to their fatherland, he contested and won election into the 3rd Republic House of Representatives, and served as the Chairman of, the House Committee on Defence in 1992.

He was one-time National Chairman, of the Amalgamation of Nigerian Youths Association (1995 – 1996); Special Assistant (Youth Development) to the Honorable Minister of Youth & Sports (1995),and a Federal Commissioner, the Federal Character Commission (1995 – 2001).

Maduekwe was a member, of the Board of The Federal Medical Center, Makurdi, Benue State (2009 -2010); Senior Management Staff, Petroleum Equalization Fund (Mgt.) Board (2001 – 2010), among others .

Presently, he heads the Nigerian Film Corporation, a strategic federal government agency for the promotion and development of Nigeria’s film industry assets.

He was first appointed in 2017; re-appointed for a Second Term in 2021, and serving till date as its Managing Director/Chief Executive.