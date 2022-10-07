Former All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly aspirant for Ika north east Delta State Mr Promise Ogumu has felicitated with the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Delta State Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, on his birthday anniversary describing him as the pride of the youths .

Ogumu in Asaba , lauded Osanebi achievements towards the developments of youths across the state and beyond .

He noted that thousands of youths has benefited from his generosity over the years and as lawmaker, he has brought unprecedented projects to his constituents in Ndokwa East.

“On behalf of my family , I congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday anniversary.

Over the years, you have remained a trusted leader who has never betrayed the trust bestowed on you by the people of Delta State.

Your commitment to humanity and your humility toward people are worthy of emulation .

You have been helpful to people you know and those you don’t even know, your act of kindness has saved thousands of youths across the country from hunger.

I must say that you are a pride to the youths and that was why your emergence as running mate to our Governorship Candidate Sen Ovie Omo-Agege was widely celebrated considering your impact in the past years.

As a youth , you haven’t disappointed us rather you have continue to bring joy to many hearts and homes through your philantropic gestures.

I am excited to associate with you and it has been a blessing knowing you .

It’s my prayer that God Almighty will give you more strengths in achievements more greatness.” he prayed

