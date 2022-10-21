Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Youths in Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun local government area of Osun state embarked on protest as a truck crushes three persons to death in the town.

It was gathered that the truck conveying granite to the state capital lost it breaks at Emiloju area, along Ikirun-Osogbo express road.

Eye witnesses disclosed that the truck rammed into a commercial motorcycle with a female passenger before it hit another passerby.

Confirming the incident, the Osun Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Paul Okpe, said the incident occurred due to dangerous driving.

He added that the truck killed the victims and rammed into a stationary tanker in the area.

“Our men visited the scene, moved the deceased bodies to Uniosun teaching hospital morgue in Osogbo”, he said.

Meanwhile youths in the area embarked on protest as they attempted to mob the truck driver and the motor boy therein.

However, the timely intervention of security operatives who rescue and whisked the driver and his partner to safety angered the youths who trailed the security operatives to Osogbo before returning to their base in Ikirun.