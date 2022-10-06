By Adeola Badru

Ibadan—Some youths, yesterday, stormed the Oyo State Governor’s Office with placards over what they described as incessant illegal arrests by officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

One of the protesters, who identified himself as Wale Oluwasegun, an engineer by profession, said they are agitating against indiscriminate arrest by the EFCC, who he said many times accused them of being fraudsters.

Oluwasegun, who said he is also into real estate, lamented that on several occasions, he has been busted by officers of the EFCC, accusing him of being into fraud.

He said: “Who doesn’t want to live a good lifestyle? If I have money, will I be leaving in a room?

“They will arrest us and after searching our phones, if they didn’t find anything incriminating there, they will still arrest and charge us.”

“I am an Engineer by profession and I also sell landed property; I have a family and two kids. I live at Akobo in Ibadan.

“They should leave us alone; we are not saying they should not perform their duty, but we want peace. I don’t even have a car. Whenever they arrest us they will be demanding N1.5 million.”

