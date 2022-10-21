By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

A non-governmental organization, Lahmad Concept on Wednesday doled out ten million (N10 million) to ten young entrepreneurs with bankable ideas as part of its efforts to encourage youths to be self-independent and be job creators.

The event held at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Ilorin, Kwara State capital with participants drawn from across the states in Nigeria, tagged “Entrepreneurs Network” was convened by Ahmad Lawal of Lahmad Concepts Limited.

Speaking about the initiative, Lawal said the concept was basically to bring about young entrepreneurs together under one umbrella that will promote and grow their businesses.

“The idea about the concept was to build a network of entrepreneurs, schooled them on rudiments of business and support the five lucky ones that have bankable business ideas with one million naira each.

“We are not only giving them money, we would also give them consultancy support and do a follow-up.

“We believe that the only way we can take Nigerians out of poverty is through entrepreneurship.

He said the network which has in its fold, over 1,000 individual business owners was proposing the establishment of a microfinance bank to further assist members with loan facilities to grow their businesses.

The guest speaker of the event, Oloye Akin Alabi, a serving member of the Federal House of Representatives, and a renowned entrepreneur, schooled participants on the rudiments of business.

“One of the mistakes people make before starting a business is that they decide their products before identifying markets, instead of identifying the people that would be needing service in form of customers first”

The event was attended by business moguls, government officials and a senatorial candidate for Kwara central senatorial district in the 2023 general election under APC, Mallam Saliu Mustapha who supported the initiative with the sum of five million nairas.

Mustapha also promised to pursue legislation that will encourage more investment in human capital development and skill acquisition when emerged senator.

“Whatever we can do to make sure the youth succeed we must do it because they are the future of tomorrow.

“One of the things I will make sure I push, is to make sure we invest more in human capital development and skill acquisition”, he said.