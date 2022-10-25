By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and Mrs. Cecilia Fashola, mother of Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, are expected to lead dignitaries at JKA Aggey Foundation will be having its launch and fundraising in Lagos.

The JKA Aggey Foundation is established in memory of the first African Catholic Archbishop in Lagos Vicariate which is Lagos, Abeokuta, Ijebu Ode, Oyo, Ondo, which is the South West States in Nigeria.

The JKA Aggey Foundation launch and fundraising, is scheduled for October 29, 2022, at the prestigious St. Gregory’s College Ikoyi Lagos.

The foundation is also supporting the JKA Aggey Technical College in Mushin and upgrading the Aggey Football field to a mini stadium by the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

The event, which will attract notable people in the country and outside the country, will be chaired by Mrs. Cecilia Kehinde Somolu, granddaughter of the Darocha. The Gregorians, Anthonians in Esure Ijebu Mushin and Holy Child are not left out.

Among the dignitaries are: Dr. Muiz Banire, SAN, Seye Oladejo, Yemi Alli, Mr. and Mrs. Jane Ebong, Dr. and Mrs. John Abebe. The Daregos, Dr. and Mrs John Abebe, Engr. Ero, Otunba and Mrs .Olumide Oshunshina, Sir and Lady Steve Omojafor, the Gbajabiamilas, Sobur Olawale, Mr. Segun Oshundairo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO Arcview Investment, among others.

Chairperson Planning Committee, Mrs. Abimbola Haastrup, in a statement on Tuesday, explained that the event aimed towards supporting society in health care, charity drive to homes, eradicating poverty, youth development, sports and community base support, ecumenism, educational development, collaboration with government at all levels, international, national, and local Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs, among others.

Haastrup added that “JKA Aggey Foundation will go all out to better the society in her own little way that the distinct foundation is putting in place.

“That same foundation is been put in place in USA and Togo the UK chapter will come soon.

She therefore, urged the guests and those to be approached in the future to support Archbishop JKA Aggey Foundation.

