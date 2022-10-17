The Nigeria startup ecosystem is one of the fastest-growing startup ecosystems in Africa. The relative success notwithstanding, tech analysts, global think tanks, and leading academia institutions seem unanimously optimistic that Nigeria’s tech ecosystem is at the cusp of a quantum leap. And nothing fuels this optimism and confidence in the ecosystem more than the Nigeria Startup Bill, which the National Assembly passed in July and was transmitted to the president in September for final assent.

Although the President is yet to accent the bill, a Senior Adviser to the President who didn’t want to be quoted said the President is personally invested in the bill and considers it a priority for young Nigerians. The Senior Adviser also said, “As you know, once a bill is passed to the president, he must sign in 30days. In this case, it’s a bill the president cares about and I can tell you that he will be delighted to sign it.”

Such is the enthusiasm the NSB has generated. “The students I speak to at the MIT campus,” Professor Scott Stern, an MIT Sloan professor, mentioned, “are super excited about the Nigeria Startup bill and what it represents for Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.” Professor Stern made these comments at the MIT Regional Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program’s in-depth discussion on the potential impact of the Nigeria startup bill. Dr. Isa Pantami, Nigeria’s minister of communications and Digital Economy, who was a key discussant at the event, made the point that “for the first time in Nigeria’s history, the president will directly chair a council whose primary responsibility is to create an enabling environment for the startup ecosystem to thrive.”

On his part, Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, a Senior Special Assistant to the President on digital transformation, believes that “the next startup that would impact the world will start from an African village.” He further noted, while delivering a keynote address at the NGX summit, that the current growth trajectory of the ecosystem is here to stay and change agents “must begin to champion the next wave of growth for technology companies in Africa.”

At a recent event at the Carrington Fellow LAB and US Embassy, where the Nigeria Startup Bill was the subject of the conversation, the consensus was that the growth of the tech ecosystem in Nigeria is directly tied to the Nation’s economic development. Accordingly, stakeholders at the event resolved to ensure that the startup bill works effectively and succeeds. The same sentiment was reiterated at the Africa Business Lawyers Club annual conference in paris, “fintech in Africa: a key growth driver,” where an expert panellist identified policy and regulation as a make-or-break factor that often determines the success of startups in any ecosystem. The Startup Bill, to this extent, was identified as an enabler of the success and prosperity of the ecosystem.

Also worth mentioning was the point made by Mr. Oswald Osaretin Guobadia during a fireside chat on entrepreneurship at a recent Google event in Lagos. He thanked Google for their immense support and further stressed the impact of the NSB and why state adoptions of the bill must follow, noting that “states adoption of the NSB will foster the development of indigenous tech-driven solutions to state-level problems.

As citizens, academia, and multinational institutions continue to praise the potential of the Nigeria startup bill, stakeholders in the ecosystem in Nigeria are patiently waiting for the final accent by the President. Analysts are confident that the bill will be signed in a matter of days and would be regarded as one of the administrations biggest achievements in the digital economy. Should that happen, as currently considered, it would be a massive victory for the Nigerian youth and every player in the tech ecosystem. And like the business and technology analyst at the Economist Intelligence podcast noted in an episode that featured the Nigeria Start-up bill, “ultimately, the Nigeria Start-up bill is a positive story at a time where not a lot of good stories are coming out of Africa.”