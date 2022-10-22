Uche Maduagwu and Nkechi Blessing Sunday (Within Nigeria)

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has slammed his colleague, Nkechi Blessing Sunday hours after she hinted at walking down the aisle with her new man.

Recall Nkechi reportedly posted on her Instagram page, disclosing she planned to go down the aisle sooner than expected.

She wrote, “He’s doing the forever thing with me.”

Maduagwu, on the other hand, took to his Instagram page to slam Nkechi, claiming she falls in love every two market days.

He added that her desperation for marriage is too much.

He wrote:

“This Nkechi ehh, na wa! every 2 market days she Dey fall love.

“Any time she hear “l Love U” e go run go buy Engagement Ring.

“SEWAN Fi SE E NP? U be my Colleague for Nollywood,but this your desperation for marriage is too much.

“No wonder Honorable SOJA show you AGEGE Peppep.