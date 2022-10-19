The newly appointed Head of Mission, International Peace Commission (IPC) – Nigeria, Amb. Hussaini Coomassie has been celebrated for his new position by the immigration high command.

This was made known when he Dr. Hussaini Coomassie paid a courtesy visit to the service headquarters to officially inform them of his new appointment and what he hope to achieve in the near future.

The representative of the Comptroller General, DCG, I.A.M Haliru thanked the World IPC for recognising and appointing one of their own to the hallowed position, while promising that they would do all in their powers to see that he gets the needed support and push to achieve his targeted goals.

He wished him a fruitful tenure adding that, ” it would be our great joy to see that you use your wealth of experience in the service for humanity and country to preach peace in war ravaging areas and Nigeria in general.

“We thank you for always putting the country first and promise our esteem support whenever the need be,” he stated.

Earlier, the Continental Director of Operations, IPC Africa, Amb Dr Babatunde Lee was at the Commission to officially present the letter of appointment to Amb Hussaini Coomassie and handed over the flag of office, signifying the start of a new era.

It’s hoped that Nigeria , through the new IPC Leadership would achieve it’s set goals with the promotion of peace and provision of materials that would enable lasting stability in the country.