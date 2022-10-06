.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

American rapper, Kanye West has fired back at Khloe Kardashian after defending her sister Kim and slamming Kanye over constant criticism of her family as regards the custody of his children.

Kim and Kanye filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage and four kids, North, Psalms, Chicago and Saint.

Khloe had criticized and appealed to the music mogul to stop painting Kim Kardashian in a negative light after Kanye made several public claims that he has been denied access to their four children.

Kanye West called the model a liar and alleged that the Kardashians “kidnapped” his daughter, Chicago, on her birthday which held in January in a bid to kill him as a father.

He wrote: “You are lying and are liars. Y’all basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there. Trav gave me the address of my child’s party, that’s how y’all play with black fathers.

“Y’all also threw a party before Psalms birthday when I was flying back from Japan to be there for his birthday. And the first I heard about it was seeing pics of the party online. Also I should see my children 100 % of the time but since there’s a separation it should have been 50% of the time,”

Kanye replyh came after Khloe asked the rapper to stop painting her sister negatively and allow their children to “be raised peacefully.”

She said, “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful, but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect. Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already.

“We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.

“You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.

“Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish.”

Despite meeting in the early 2000s, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West didn’t become close friends until 2008 and started dating in 2011.

However, after seven years of marriage and four kids, Kim and Kanye filed for divorce in February 2021.

