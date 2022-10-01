..As more Ndokwa people dump PDP for APC

Youths of Ossisa clan, ward one, Ndokwa East local government area today pledged their vote to the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, Comr. Lucky Orlando, former community President, said the impart of Osanebi across the communities in Ossisa clan is visible for all to see, adding that now is the time for Ossisa people to repay the kindness of Osanebi.

According to, Comr. Lucky, in time past they accompanied a son of Ossisa, Oscar Akawo on a thank you visit to Osanebi over his employment facilitated by the APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, adding also that there are many indicators to prove Osanebi has great love for Ossisa Clan.

Osanebi in his response thanked the people of Ossisa for the support they have given him over the years, assuring them that when he and his principal Agege are elected next year, the development of Ossisa will be priority to him.

In a different development, more people from Ndokwa Nation today dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressive Congress.

Leading the defectors from Ndokwa East ward 5, 6, 8 and 9, Chief Philip Egwuenu, President General of Lagos Iyede-Ame Community, Hon. Prince Goodluck Akrai, former Onogbokor community Secretary General and major PDP Stakeholder, Rev. Simeon Efago, Hon. Godspower Ezah, Comrade Ogbe Mamuzo and Lucky Ighereno from Umuti-Akarai and many others, all said they were joining the All Progressive Congress because of their firm believe in Osanebi’s leadership.

In his response, Osanebi while charging the defectors to remain firm and resolute in their support for all Candidates of the APC, told them to hold him responsible should the All Progressive Congress fail Deltans when they elected into power next year.

