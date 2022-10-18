The National President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) Alhaji Yerima Shettima, says the younger generation is very fundamental to sustainable peace and security in the country.

He asked government to create an atmosphere where they could come to the fore.

He told newsmen on Tuesday in Kaduna that it was not enough providing jobs for them, but also an environment conducive to develop their potentials.

According to him, when there is conducive environment they will be able to acquire skills through trainings.

He noted that development and inclusion of the youth was not a responsibility of the Federal or state governments alone, therefore AYCF was anticipating a situation where Local governments

and state government could do more.

He said the tiers of government should consider plans to key the youths into a programmes that would reduce the number of unemployed on the streets especially the northern part of the country.

The President stated further that when there was a conducive environment, the youth were bound to become productive.

Speaking on the interface with Presidential candidates by a joint Area Committee, he said it was important that the North should unite and give everyone a level playing ground.

” Northern part of the country has never had it well at all, and who are the direct victims? The youth and the women have suffered so much.”