The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District has felicitated with his Chief Media Aide, Mr. Kamen Chuks, who turned 43 yesterday.

The Senator in a statement he personally signed, described Chuks as a dedicated and loyal staff.

According to him, “undoubtedly, Kamen shares a lot of asymmetrical attributes with me when you consider his doggedness, astuteness and knack for excellence/finesse in all his endeavors.

“Over time you have shown me the true meaning of dedication, loyalty and excellence as well as what one can accomplish by virtue of consistency and determination.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you for the leadership you have provided to my media team over these past years and for striving towards excellence every day.

“It is rare to have an employee who inspires their boss the way you inspire me. You have my immense appreciation for all of the support you have given me and I want you to know that your hard work and efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“As you celebrate today, it is my earnest prayer that you will be graced with many more years filled with sound health, joy and more wisdom even as God guides and prospers you in the many more years of service ahead of you.”