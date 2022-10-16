.

By Idowu Bankole

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has charged the people of Ekiti State not to vote for other presidential contestants in the 2023 polls

Tinubu disclosed this at the inauguration of the newly sworn-in Governor of Ekiti state, Abiodun Oyebanji.

Tinubu said, “You don’t know them. The only person you know is Bola Ahmed Tinubu and you must deliver 95 per cent of the votes.”

Tinubu promised to support Oyebanii to success, adding that Ekiti would not regret voting Oyebanji and APC.

“We are going to support Oyebanji to succeed, we would not allow him to fail. We are thanking you for not allowing the terminates to return to Ekiti State. APC will not disappoint you”