By Henry Umoru

GOVERNORS of the 19 Northern states under the aegis, of the Northern Governors Forum, NGF Sunday said the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State and immediate past Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi discharged his duties excellently.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong in a statement while congratulating Fayemi for a successful tenure and a record of achievements as the Chairman of NGF, said that he carried out many people-oriented projects that impacted the citizens of Ekiti State and put the State on the path of progress.

The Northern Governors while congratulating th new Ekiti State Governor, Honourable Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji as he assumes office, urged him to continue in the footprints of his predecessor by pursuing practical development and also building bridges across the country.

According to Lalong, Fayemi assisted in ensuring a smooth transition with the emergence of Hon. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji who he hopes will carry on with the building process began by his predecessor.

“Lalong also said the former Chairman of the Governors Forum took the body to a higher level by mobilising and galvanising all Governors irrespective of their party affiliations towards addressing the security, economic and political challenges of the nation.

“He recalled among other things how Governors Fayemi worked assiduously with his colleagues to collaborate with the Federal Government in tackling the impact of Corona virus pandemic, global economic crisis, insurgency, and other national issues.

“The Chairman also commended Governor Fayemi for also ensuring that State Governments partner with development agencies towards addressing health, education, empowerment and energy challenges among others for the benefit of their citizens.

“While wishing him well in his future endeavours, Lalong assured him that the Northern Governors Forum will continue to leverage on his experience, wisdom and knowledge in working for the interest of its people and Nigerians at large.

