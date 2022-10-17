By Efosa Taiwo

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has come under scrutiny over his visit to a controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi.

Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, in a tweet posted on his Twitter account on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the cleric at his residence in Kaduna state.

“Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed and I stopped by for a courtesy call on Sheikh Gumi at his official residence in Kaduna,” Obi wrote in a tweet.

Tweeps have since reacted to the visit, calling out Obi for hobnobbing with Gumi despite his alleged affiliation with bandits.

Some of his supporters leapt to his defense, claiming that the visit was a strategic one from the LP candidate.

@Dynast598084681: Peter Obi visiting Gumi, a well-known bandits/kidnappers negotiator and associate is a big red flag for me, Dear my principal @peterobi unless Sheikh Gumi has become a new clean soul, you just derailed and hope you understands and retract!!!

@ADON_DAVIDS001: Let’s stop the childishness already, Gumi is a necessary pain for an overall gain so it is with politics. It is not a respecter of your myopic judgements. Every decision @peterobi and VP candidate, DATTI makes is for a better Nigeria.. See reason beneath. #Arewa.

@IsimiriAch: Why paying visit to gumi, Mr. Peter Obi? U brought urself too low Mr. Obi. Who is this gumi in Nigeria government, nothing gumi is not a minister, not a governor what are u visiting him for? We must conduct referendum so that all this rubbish will stop.

@Godnogowyneyou: Don’t come and feel any yeye self pity on behalf of Peter Obi. That’s a smart leader making strategic move, sheikh gumi is an ideological man. Someone who we think liases with terrorist, his influence is deep and wide, beyond what you imagine.

@Qdpaper2 wrote: I now see why so many Peter Obi supporters celebrate whenever bandit kidnaps. This is the reason they defend Sheikh Gumi, Bunch of Banidts. Don’t worry hand go touch each & every one of you.