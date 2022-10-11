By Godwin Oritse

DIRECTOR General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has said that stakeholders will continue to occupy a premium position in the life of NIMASA, saying “there is no NIMASA without you the stakeholders, who keep the Agency and maritime business afloat.”

Speaking during this year’s celebration of Customer Service Week at the Agency’s Headquarters in Lagos, the DG averred he believes that investment in material assets by NIMASA would be meaningless without the staff and other external stakeholders adding that for every investment in material assets, there was a need for a corresponding availability of stakeholders to make such investment significant.

“Today, we at NIMASA are celebrating our existence. We are celebrating our existence because without you, our stakeholders, there will be no NIMASA. Yes, we must invest in a maritime asset acquisition. But then, we know that in spite of the level of investment in both tangible and intangible assets by NIMASA, without the stakeholders, such investments will be meaningless”, the DG said.

Jamoh used the event to welcome the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, who was at the Agency to celebrate with the staff, noting that adherence to NIMASA’s core values was necessary to guarantee mutual satisfaction of both internal and external stakeholders of the Agency.

