Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI- THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday accused the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Mallam Abubakar Malami, of promoting ethnic agenda against its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Ndigbo.

IPoB also accused Malami of unjustly transferring of the judges who displayed sincerity and justice on the 13th of October 2022 in the Appeal Court, judgement which discharged and acquitted Mazi Kanu.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “Malami is promoting ethnic agenda against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Ndigbo, urged Malami to redeem the credibility he is allegedly loosing because of the way he has been handling Mazi Kanu’s case by simply obeying the Court Orders.

IPoB’s statement read, “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB under the indefatigable liberator of our time, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu condemn the disgraceful, irresponsible, and unguarded statements from Mallam Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of Nigeria, who keeps spewing out garbage publicly that seem to reduce his integrity and honour.

“Abubakar Malami transferred the honourable Justices who displayed sincerity in justice on the 13th of October 2022 in the Appeal Court, to work on the minds of the newly appointed jmJudges and has used them to order a stay of execution of justice which they have carried out on the 28th of October 2022.

“What a shame to these judges who were just selected a week ago to carry out the injustice to allow the stay of execution of orders by the same court only two weeks ago.

“They have displayed their ignorance of the law and their willingness to act unjustly due to their lack of independence, allowing themselves to be used by an ethnic bias Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

“Those Judges may not know what they did to themselves now, but later, they will realize that their careers have been trashed by their singular act of allowing the stay of execution.

“Malami should go back and read his law books again because all the charges and cases he cited during his interview with in one of the national dailies were embedded in the cases quashed by the Appeal Court.

“His comments in the interview smacks off high exhibition of ignorance and myopic understanding of the law and the Constitution of the same country he claims to be representing. He should redeem constantly lost credibility following the manner he is approaching and comments he makes on our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case, by simply obeying the Court Orders.

“He should know that the world is watching his utterance, actions and display of ignorance the law. We are laughing at him because his reputation and that of Nigeria is going down everyday as they keep disobeying their own Courts.”

