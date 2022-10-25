Raph Niyi

By Ada Osadebe

Popular Yoruba actor, Raph Niyi has revealed he and his team have been receiving threats from an unidentified person claiming to release his nude video online.

The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram to cry out on Monday, as he shared his WhatsApp conversation with the blackmailer, who was asking the actor to pay a sum of 800k for the video not to be released.

In the video he said, “It is with a heavy heart that I come to you to tell you that I have a blackmailer on my team who is claiming to have a copy of probably a nude video of me. And for three days now he has been threatening to go online if I don’t give him something.

“I am not one that will give in to blackmail, I have told him to go ahead. I have already spoken to a couple of friends and I want to thank them for giving me words of encouragement, my wife, my family already I told them when this happened so please I just want to let you know. In my line of work anytime can happen, if my omission you happen to get my nude and then you are now saying you want money with it, I don’t think it will happen with me.”

While he captioned the WhatsApp message saying, “Some of what he has been sending to me…using a south African number to chat and call.”

