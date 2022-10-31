.

Total Energies and ExxonMobil at the week end donated a hygiene and sanitation facility to Idris Aloma Polytechnic Geidam in Yobe state.



The polytechnic which was established in 1993 by the former Governor Bukar Abba Ibrahim is solely funded by Yobe State Government before it was renamed in 2002 by one of the most powerful and famous former ruler of Sayfawa Dynasty of ancient Kanem Bornu Empire, Mai Idriss Alooma.



While giving an overview of the project, The coordinator, Architect Mohammed Sanusi Umara who spoke on behalf of the Managing Director of Abkama International Nigeria Limited disclosed that the project consists of ten toilets with a steady borehole connected with a solar panel for constant water supply to the facility.



He noted that five of the modern toilets are meant for the female students while the other five are for their male counterpart.



In his remarks, the Managing Director, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Mr. Mike Sangster who spoke on behalf of TEPNG, Joint Development Zone (JDZ) partners, Nigeria-Sao Tome & Principe Joint Development Authority (JDA), and Exxon Mobil (ESSO) said the project is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of the Company and the joint partnership initiative.



Sangster noted that the company is concerned with mitigating the impart of diseases that are infectious to the community and harmful to life hence their intervention in hygeiene and sanitation.

“In response to health challenges posed by infectious diseases, the need for preventive health care cannot be overemphasized.

“Diseases like Ebola and the ongoing covid-19 pandemic have shown that basic hygiene, such as hand washing and good sanitary environment can go a long way in protecting the populace from infectious diseases.

“This is why we decide to embark on this project which is in line with our commitment to the wellbeing and economic development of not only our host states, but the country at large. it is our plan therefore, to extend this important hygiene and sanitation project to the six-geopolitical zones in Nigeria,” Mr Sangster explained.

The Chairman Board of Nigeria-Sao Tome & Principe Joint Development Authority (JDA) Dr Almajiri Geidam who was represented by his Technical Adviser, Engr. Umaru Lawali announced that similar projects are under executution in the six geo-political zones of the country, stressing that “the hygiene and sanitary project is one of the six (6) such project slated for execution across the six geo-political zone of the country as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative under Joint Development Zone (JDZ) block 7, 8 & 11 production sharing contract (PSC), signed by the Nigeria-Sao Tome & Principe joint Development Authority (JDA) with TotalEnergies (operator of the block) EXXONMobil”.

Engr Umar explained that the projects targets only State Government Owned Tertiary Institution like Mai Idris Alooma Polytechnic Geidam because of the challenges of funding that such institutions face.

The Rector of the Polytechnic who was represented at the event by Karagama Kolo Geidam expressed the gratitude of the institution to TotalEnergies, Nigeria Sao Tome & Principe Joint Development Authority (JDA) and EXXONMobil.

Alhaji Karagama Kolo Geidam who received the keys to the hygiene and sanitary facility on behalf of the Rector, Dr Wakil Goma Kafiya noted that the intervention to build the facility came at the right time, adding that, “the students the school and teachers who visit the library will benefit from this facility since the facility is located right behind the school library”.

He noted that the institution has a good hygiene and maintenance culture while assuring the donors that, “the school will try In its possibly best to maintain the facility and its equipment. Since the facility has its original source of water supply that the facility can serve its purpose”.

“The school management of Mai Idris Alooma Polytechnic, Geidam are very happy to receive this kind of intervention. The doors of the School Management is always opened to welcome intervention project like this and more from TotalEnergies and other partners in the near future,” the Rector said.

In his remarks, the Student Union Government (SUG) President Comrade Babagana Aisami On behalf the students of the polytechnic Mai Idris Alooma Polytechnic thanked Total Energies and all other partners for their support to the building of the facility.

He also appealed for more intervention in the near future.

The project commissioned has a Block of 10 toilets, divided into two 5 toilets each for male and female, including urinal for male with other ancillary items like wash basin and an automatic hand- dryer, a borehole with 1.5HP automatic solar-powered submersible pump as well as an overhead water tank and facility fenced.

