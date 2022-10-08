By Henry Umoru

Senate President Lawan

ABUJA- THE President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said yesterday that he has no plans to appeal the judgment delivered by the Federal High Court, Damaturu, in Yobe State with regard to next year’s Yobe North Senatorial district election.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate said that he earlier written immediately after the ruling that he had accepted the judgment of the court which disqualified his candidature and participation in the election.

Justice Fadima Aminu at a Damaturu Federal High Court had sacked the President of the Senate, ordering the All Progressives Congress, APC to forward the name of Bashir Sheriff Machina to the Independent National Electoral Commission as the authentic winner of the primary, which was held on the 28/05/2022.

The statement titled Yobe North: Senate President has no plan to appeal Court judgement, read, ” We have seen a report circulating online by the Sahara Reporters with regards to the APC candidature for the 2023 senatorial election in Yobe North.

“The report claims that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made a u-turn on his earlier decision not to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court, Damaturu in Yobe State which voided his candidature for the election.

“The report is utter falsehood. It is just another fabrication by the discredited habitual purveyor of fake and malicious news – Sahara Reporters.

“For the umpteenth time, we want to emphasize that the Senate President has no intention to appeal against the court judgement.

“If anybody is dissatisfied and decides to challenge the verdict of the court, it has nothing to do with the Senate President.

“The Senate President has made his own position public and has since moved on. He is a man of his words.

“We therefore urge reasonable members of the public to accord the fake Sahara Reporters’ report nothing other than the contempt it deserves.”

