Alexanda Opeyemi Ogundiran, popularly called Yemim is made of three things. Speaking to newsmen. Yemim said his music, melody, and message stands him out.

“Every environment I find myself in plays a role in inspiring me as I often use my day-to-day experience and vices in society as a message in my tunes.

The aim is to create sweet music with consciousness to inspire people, spread love, and empower the listeners via motivational verses.”

The first thing for me is I get the inspiration to create music, then I reach out to some of my music producers to see what they have, once I get an instrumental, I feel I’m in love with then I accrue the rhythm I need, once the flow is straight, then I start building in the words, it’s like a seamless process.

Yemim said he made his official debut in 2019 with a chart-topping, wave making, hit single entitled, “Turn Up” and went on to drop another track entitled “Joro Kini Joro” last year which gathered hundreds of thousands of streams on the digital streaming platforms and lots of airplay on the radio.

He said the track got everyone talking and solidified his position as an artist to watch out for in the Nigerian music scene. Yemim described himself as an advocate of good music And stressed the need for Nigerian music acts to create their own unique sounds and push the gospel of Afrobeat all over the world.

RELATED NEWS