.

The management of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has made wearing of identity cards compulsory for members of staff and students as part of efforts to beef up security on campus.

The institution made this disclosure in a statement signed by Mr Joe Ejiofor, Deputy Registrar of YABATECH, on Thursday in Lagos.

According to Ejiofor, who doubles as Public Relations Officer of YABATECH, it has become imperative to take some precautionary action in order to have a complete and foolproof security measure on campus.

He said that the development, considered to be extremely helpful for security clearance, would help to guide against infiltration of questionable characters within the vicinity of the college campuses.

“The issue of security is very important, the management has therefore given a directive that henceforth, members of staff and students must have the College identify card, especially on the school premises.

“It is in the context that everyone in the College is enjoined to cooperate with management to ensure total compliance with this directive, which is for the good of all,” he added.

The College Deputy Registrar said that the college management would continue to live up to its responsibility to safeguard the lives and property of staff and students on campus.

He recalled that the security architecture of the college had earlier been beefed up with the presence of the police to complete the college’s internal security unit.

RELATED NEWS